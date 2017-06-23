Flood Warnings in effect for several Indiana counties

Coroner confirms missing mother of 2 found in south side creek on Thursday

Posted 3:15 pm, June 23, 2017, by , Updated at 03:26PM, June 23, 2017

Tanya Ragsdale

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Marion County Coroner has released the name of the woman whose body was found in a creek on the south side of Indianapolis Thursday afternoon.

According to the coroner, Tanya Ragsdale, 40, was found in Bean Creek in the 1800 block of Cruft Street between I-65 and South Keystone Avenue around 1:30 p.m.

Ragsdale is a mother to two children, and she was reported missing last weekend.

Her cause and manner of death are still pending at this time.

