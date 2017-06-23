× Bloomington police arrest two suspects in armed Burger King robbery

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.– Bloomington police arrested two people Thursday in connection with an armed robbery at a Burger King.

The incident occurred on June 16 at 11:23 a.m. at the restaurant located at 3750 West Third Street. The suspect entered the business through an unlocked back door and showed a black handgun.

The suspect ordered the manager to open the safe and took a bank bag from the safe containing more than $900 in cash before fleeing.

On June 20, officers found a suspect, 41-year-old Foster Futrell, who allegedly admitted to being the getaway driver. Evidence was collected from his residence and he was taken into custody.

Three days later, investigators located the main suspect in the armed robbery at an apartment in the 3100 block of Acadia Court. Micah Wallace, 36, was taken into custody without incident.

Wallace and Futrell face a charge of robbery. They were booked into the Monroe County Jail.