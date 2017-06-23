× A stormy Friday with Flash Flooding possible, but we clear things out for the weekend

It will be a wet and stormy Friday. You can expect periods of heavy rain, 30-40mph wind gusts in some thunderstorms along with small hail. While an isolated severe storm is possible, the majority will stay BELOW severe limits with flash flooding as our primary threat through tonight. There is a Flash Flood Watch in effect for areas south of I-70 through 8pm, because ~2″ of rain is expected and a good chunk of that may fall in a very short period of time. Rainfall will not be evenly distributed today, but overall the highest totals will be south of Indy.

Temperatures will remain in the 70s with mostly cloudy skies and thunderstorms through this afternoon. By the 5pm drive, the majority of the storms will be south of I-70. If you have evening outdoor plans in Indy or north of the city you will get them in DRY tonight. It will also be less humid.

The weekend is looking SUPERB! Humidity will be low, temperatures will be comfortable and the sun will be out.

Temperatures stay in the 70s into early next week with more rain chances by Thursday.