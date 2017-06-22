Westfield man makes sure to include fiancé’s daughter during proposal

FISHERS, Ind. – When it came time for a Westfield man to propose to his girlfriend, he made sure not to exclude her 5-year-old daughter.

Grant Tribbett of Westfield told the Today Show that he knew Cassandra Reschar had a daughter before they dated and it’s something he loves about her.

Cassandra took to The Knot’s How He Asked to share how Grant declared his love for her and her daughter Adrianna in the Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve in Fishers.

The bride-to-be wrote that she knew something was up when Grant woke her and Adrianna up and told them to get “dolled up” to go to Cracker Barrel for breakfast.

“Confused as to why I got so dressed up to go to Cracker Barrel, I immediately became nervous,” she wrote.

After spending the morning hoping and praying that Grant wouldn’t pop the question in a busy restaurant, Cassandra says the three went to the nature preserve.

She says they walked out to a wooden bridge in the middle of a forest and he got down on one knee. That’s when photographer and friend Mandi Gilliland appeared and captured “one of the best moments” of Cassandra’s life.

After proposing to her, Cassandra says Grant got back down to propose to her daughter.

“He said, ‘Adrianna can I be your daddy, to promise to love and protect you for the rest of your life?’ As soon as he spoke those sweet words, I once again broke down in tears. Not the cute kind of tears either, the bawling type tears. My little heart could not take so much love!” Cassandra wrote.