Warm and humid today with a spot shower, but storm chances increase Friday and some could be strong-severe

It will be a WARM and HUMID afternoon with more clouds than sunshine. Temperatures will reach the mid-80s, but it will feel warmer due to the high humidity.

Hour by hour, the afternoon looks like this:

There is the chance for an isolated shower this afternoon and evening, but overall more dry time than wet is expected.

Some of the moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy is what will be responsible for that small shower chance today. You can see the center of circulation is expected to track through Tennessee and Kentucky over the next 24 hours.

On Friday we're tracking a cold front that will swing across the state. This will provide a chance for HEAVY rain and a few strong to severe storms that will begin during the morning hours on Friday. Here is a look at 6 a.m.

As the day wears on, the heaviest rain and storms will sink south of I-70 Friday afternoon. We'll see a drying trend Friday night. Our highest rain totals will be south of I-70 where ~2" is expected through Friday night. Lower rain totals will be seen north of Indy.

It will turn less humid for Friday night and the entire weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be mainly dry with comfortable temperatures and humidity levels.

We'll carry those 70s into early next week.