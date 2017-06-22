× State police confirm fire accelerants were only found in one part of Flora home where young girls died

FLORA, Ind.– Police say some initial details released to the public regarding a house fire in Flora that killed four young girls were incorrect.

The fire claimed the lives of four young sisters; Keyana Davis, 11, Keyara Phillips, 9, Kerriele McDonald, 7, and Konnie Welch, 5, after they were trapped inside the home in the 100 block of E. Columbia St.

Originally, fire investigators said the found accelerants in several parts of the home. After repeated questions by CBS4, state police confirm that’s not true.

After further investigation, it was discovered that accelerants were only found in one part of the home, which means there’s only one place where the fire started.

This new information comes after CBS4 obtained an email critical of the initial release from a private fire investigator, who claims the state was wrong about this important detail.

State Police recently said they are watching “persons of interest” in the case. No arrests have been made.

State police say they're watching persons of interest in the fatal Flora fire that killed 4 young girls. https://t.co/N0qitCCtGe pic.twitter.com/SYkn1e89SK — CBS4 Indy (@CBS4Indy) June 16, 2017

The victims’ mother, Gaylin Rose, hoped that development would speed up the investigation and bring her and her family a closure. She had previously complained she wasn’t getting answers from investigating agencies or help in raising the reward money.