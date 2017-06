× Right lane of I-65 northbound closed near Lebanon after crash

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Drivers going north on I-65 near Lebanon encountered slowdowns after a crash.

The crash happened around 9:20 a.m. at mile marker 138 on I-65 northbound. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, the crash involves an injury.

At least one vehicle overturned. The right lane was closed.

This is a developing story.