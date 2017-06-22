Purdue’s Swanigan drafted by Portland with no. 26 overall pick

Posted 10:28 pm, June 22, 2017

BLOOMINGTON, IN - FEBRUARY 09: Caleb Swanigan #50 of the Purdue Boilermakers looks to pass while defended by Thomas Bryant #31 and James Blackmon Jr #1 of the Indiana Hoosiers at Assembly Hall on February 9, 2017 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

BROOKLYN, NY – The Portland Trailblazers have selected Purdues’s Caleb Swanigan with the 26th overall pick in the NBA Draft.

The sophomore declared for the NBA Draft after leading Purdue to a Sweet Sixteen appearance earlier this year, losing to Kansas.

He was a finalist for Naismith Player of the Year as he averaged over 18 points per game and 12.5 rebounds.

The Fort Wayne native will now join stars Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum in Portland.

