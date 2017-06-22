× Police arrested Illinois man for voting in Indiana

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana State Police detectives have arrested an Illinois man for allegedly voting in Indiana from 2010 through 2014.

Jerome Kesler, of Paris, Ill., was arrested after police received a tip in the fall of 2016 indicating potential voting violations by him.

Police say that over the course of the investigation, evidence indicated that in 2010 Kesler moved from his Vigo County home to a residence in Edgar County, Ill.

He lived at this address and is alleged to have continued to vote in Vigo County in Indiana primaries and general elections from 2010 to 2014.

A warrant was submitted for his arrest and Kesler reportedly turned himself in to the Vigo County Jail.

He was charged to two counts of voting outside precinct residence, both class D felonies.

Police say that this is an isolated incident and not related to any other voter investigations that may be ongoing in Indiana.