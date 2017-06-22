× Pacers select UCLA forward TJ Leaf in first-round of NBA Draft

BROOKLYN, NY. – The Indiana Pacers have selected UCLA forward TJ Leaf with the no. 18 overall selection in the first-round.

TJ Leaf is a 6′ 10″ stretch Power Forward that averaged 16.3 PPG and 8.2 RPG in his freshman year with the Bruins.

Leaf boosts an above average wingspan at 7’0″ and averaged over a block a game for Steve Alford’s group.

It’s going to be a little bit of a homecoming as TJ Leaf’s father is originally from Indianapolis. He played high school ball for Jack Keefer at Lawrence North in the late 70’s and then starred at the University of Evansville. He was drafted by the Pacers in 1982, but didn’t sign.

His mother is from Evansville and most of her family still lives there.

Watch an interview the Pacers posted with Leaf following a workout earlier this draft season.

“I just have a ton of family here and my roots are from here, so it would be a lot,” said Leaf on the idea of being drafted by Indiana.

https://t.co/ETpri0bkXy talked to @leafsquad22 back in May after his pre-draft workout with the team: pic.twitter.com/sy9ERx3Kvp — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) June 23, 2017

The pick comes during a night that has fans wondering when Paul George will be traded.

The Pacers have one more pick tonight, holding the no. 17 pick in the second-round.