Pacers select UCLA forward TJ Leaf in first-round of NBA Draft

Posted 9:26 pm, June 22, 2017, by , Updated at 10:01PM, June 22, 2017

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 5: T.J. Leaf #22 of the UCLA Bruins dribbles the ball down court during the game against the Califorinia Golden Bears at Pauley Pavilion on January 5, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images)

BROOKLYN, NY. – The Indiana Pacers have selected  UCLA forward TJ Leaf with the no. 18 overall selection in the first-round.

TJ Leaf is a 6′ 10″ stretch Power Forward that averaged 16.3 PPG and 8.2 RPG in his freshman year with the Bruins.

Leaf boosts an above average wingspan at 7’0″ and averaged over a block a game for Steve Alford’s group.

It’s going to be a little bit of a homecoming as TJ Leaf’s father is originally from Indianapolis. He played high school ball for Jack Keefer at Lawrence North in the late 70’s and then starred at the University of Evansville. He was drafted by the Pacers in 1982, but didn’t sign.

His mother is from Evansville and most of her family still lives there.

Watch an interview the Pacers posted with Leaf following a workout earlier this draft season.

“I just have a ton of family here and my roots are from here, so it would be a lot,” said Leaf on the idea of being drafted by Indiana.

The pick comes during a night that has fans  wondering when Paul George will be traded.

The Pacers have one more pick tonight, holding the no. 17 pick in the second-round.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s