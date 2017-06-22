IU’s OG Anunoby drafted by Toronto with no. 23 pick

EAST LANSING, MI - FEBRUARY 14: OG Anunoby #3 of the Indiana Hoosiers drives around against Kenny Goins #25 of the Michigan State Spartans in the first half at the Breslin Center on February 14, 2016 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
BROOKLYN, NY – The Toronto Raptor’s have selected IU’s OG Anunoby with the 23rd overall pick in the NBA Draft.
The sophomore declared for the NBA Draft after an injury plagued season in 2016-2017.
When he was on the court, he showed stretches of brilliance, putting up a 56 percent FG percentage as a small forward.