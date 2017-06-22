× IU’s OG Anunoby drafted by Toronto with no. 23 pick

BROOKLYN, NY – The Toronto Raptor’s have selected IU’s OG Anunoby with the 23rd overall pick in the NBA Draft.

The sophomore declared for the NBA Draft after an injury plagued season in 2016-2017.

When he was on the court, he showed stretches of brilliance, putting up a 56 percent FG percentage as a small forward.