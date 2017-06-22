IU’s OG Anunoby drafted by Toronto with no. 23 pick

Posted 10:09 pm, June 22, 2017, by

EAST LANSING, MI - FEBRUARY 14: OG Anunoby #3 of the Indiana Hoosiers drives around against Kenny Goins #25 of the Michigan State Spartans in the first half at the Breslin Center on February 14, 2016 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

BROOKLYN, NY – The Toronto Raptor’s have selected IU’s OG Anunoby with the 23rd overall pick in the NBA Draft.

The sophomore declared for the NBA Draft after an injury plagued season in 2016-2017.

When he was on the court, he showed stretches of brilliance, putting up a 56 percent FG percentage as a small forward.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s