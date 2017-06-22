× Indy Mega-Adoption event offering low-cost, same-day adoptions at the fairgrounds this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Over 1,000 dogs and cats will be available for adoption this Saturday at the Fairgrounds.

The fourth-annual Indy Mega-Adoption event is one of the largest in the state of Indiana and features pets from around 25 area animal shelters and rescue organizations.

The adoptable animals are a variety of breeds, ages and sizes. They are fixed, vaccinated and micro-chipped.

The fee to adopt at the event is $30. Pets will go home with their new owners on the same day.

It takes place at the South Pavilion at the Indiana State Fairgrounds from noon- 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The event is free to the public and parking is available at the Fairgrounds for $5.

“These region-wide adoption events do more than empty out shelters. It allows central Indiana to come together and find forever homes for animals who need it most,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett.

Since 2014, close to 6,000 dogs and cats have been adopted into central Indiana homes as a result of the Indy Mega-Adoption Event. A second event in 2017 is scheduled for October.