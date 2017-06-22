HAPPENING NOW: Authorities raid 3 used car dealerships in Indianapolis

IMPD, IRS agents raid three auto dealerships

Posted 11:57 am, June 22, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities are raiding several used car dealerships throughout Indianapolis.

The IRS confirms they are at three dealership locations throughout the city conducting “official business.” IMPD officers are assisting with the investigation.

A witness tells us police arrived at Bulls Auto Sales and Chicago Auto Sales in the 2200 block of East Washington Street around 8 a.m. on Tuesday morning, and they towed multiple vehicles.

K9 officers are searching the trunks of cars, and IRS agents are removing documents from their offices.

The nature of the investigation is unknown at this time. We will update this story with more information when it becomes available.

