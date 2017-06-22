IMPD investigates after female’s body found in south side creek

HAPPENING NOW: Authorities raid 3 used car dealerships in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are conducting a death investigation on the city’s south side after a body was found in a creek.

Officers were called to Bean Creek on Thursday afternoon in the 1800 block of Cruft Street between I-65 and South Keystone Avenue.

Police confirm a female’s body was found.

