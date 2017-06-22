× French fashion blogger Rebecca Burger dies after whipped cream dispenser explodes

PARIS, France – French authorities are probing the death of a popular fashion blogger who was killed after a whipped cream dispenser exploded.

Rebecca Burger was a fitness, travel and fashion enthusiast with thousands of fans on Facebook and more than 162,000 followers on Instagram. She was known for posting photos on social media and sharing tips on food and fitness. Burger also competed in beauty competitions across the globe.

The BBC, citing French media, reported that Burger died after the whipped cream dispenser exploded and hit her in the chest, causing her to go into cardiac arrest over the weekend. Family members called it a “domestic incident.” Burger was taken to an area hospital and later died.

Her family had a warning for readers in an Instagram post about the whipped cream canisters. The Instagram post feared that thousands of the canisters could still be in circulation, putting people at risk of injury. 60 Million Consumers, a French consumer magazine, said faulty connectors on the gas capsules could break, launching a potentially dangerous projectile.

The magazine cited several injuries from the issue, including broken teeth, multiple fractures and, in one case, the loss of a person’s eye. The magazine wrote that canisters made since 2015 appear to be safe.

French authorities were investigating the case to find out if a faulty canister was to blame for Burger’s untimely death. A French government office has issued a warning about the canisters, with some accidents stretching back to 2010.

At least one manufacturer launched a recall, but only about 25,000 out of 160,000 canisters were returned.

Voici un exemple de siphon à chantilly qui a explosé et percuté le thorax de Rebecca, entraînant son décès. Précision : le siphon qui a engendré sa mort quant à lui été mis sous scellé. N'utilisez pas ce genre d'ustensile chez vous ! Plusieurs dizaines de milliers d'appareils défectueux sont encore en circulation.