Family remembers mother of three killed in Shelby County crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHELBY COUNTY, IN-- A community is remembering a young mother killed in a wreck in Shelby County while working to help support her three young children.

Police said Haley Wells, 29, died Wednesday in a crash on State Rd. 44. Family members said her husband, Jeremy, 34, who was also in the vehicle, remains hospitalized in critical condition.

"I hope this never happens to anybody else I don't want them to go through what we're going through after seeing this," Tammy Staggs, Wells' mother, said.

Staggs said the couple was on their way to work after dropping off two of the children at daycare. Police said a driver went left of center, striking a dump truck. The truck then swiped another truck before side swiping a van and crashing into Wells' van head on.

"I'm just gonna keep positive and I know the angels were there to take her home," Staggs said.

Wells died at the scene and her husband was taken to the hospital.

"He's still in critical condition but he's doing a lot of surgeries and everything we're just kinda hoping that he can get better and we're still praying," Staggs said.

It's prayer helping them get through now.

"I think she's leaving here to do greater things in Heaven and God has special plans for her I believe that," Staggs said.

But Thursday night, Staggs said she had to tell Wells' youngest children, ages two and three.

"It's gonna be hard I know being that young they're not really gonna understand that they're not gonna see their mommy anymore ," she said. "But maybe if they have all of our family that loves them so much and showers them with love they'll be okay, they will be okay."

Now, Staggs wants others to remember to keep their loved ones close.

"I really want people to really bond with their children, protect their children, try to keep them safe, because children are the most precious thing on Earth," she said.

Nanna's Playhouse Daycare Ministry at 905 S. Pike St. in Shelbyville says it's accepting donations for Wells' children.