City of Indianapolis sues Carmel over roundabouts on 96th Street

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The City of Indianapolis has filed a lawsuit to try and prevent Carmel from building roundabouts on 96th Street.

The dispute started when Indianapolis City-County Councilwoman Christine Scales declined to sign an agreement that would have allowed Carmel to build roundabouts along the street at the intersections of Hazel Dell Parkway, Gray Road, Delegates Row and Randall Drive, according to our partners at the Indianapolis Star.

The street at the center of the lawsuit is the border between the two cities.

In the lawsuit, Indy says Carmel is not allowed to do roadwork inside Indianapolis city limits. The City of Carmel responded, saying they have been doing major improvements on 96th Street for years.

The lawsuit also states no traffic study was completed.

Nancy Heck, Director of Community Relations for the City of Carmel, issued this statement: