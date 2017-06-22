× Butler’s Jordan adds Omar Lowery to staff

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – LaVall Jordan continues to fill out his first staff as Butler head basketball coach.

Days after hiring Jeff Meyer from Michigan and retaining Emerson Kampen and Brandon Crone, Jordan hired Omar Lowery as an assistant coach.

Lowery was an assistant with Jordan in his lone season at Milwaukee, helping the Panthers reach the Horizon League Tournament championship game.

“He has recruiting connections not only in the Midwest, but nationally that will greatly benefit our program,” said Jordan. “I have seen first-hand the impact he can have on a team in terms of skill development, especially with post players.”

“Butler is a great university with a strong basketball program that has tremendous tradition,” Lowery said. “There is a culture of excellence and doing things ‘The Butler Way’ that is evident and I see that in our student-athletes and the staff that coach Jordan has assembled.”

Lowery has also been an assistant coach at Sam Houston State, San Jose State, Cal Poly and Texas State.

He played at South Plains College and Concordia University Wisconsin, leading the Falcons to the NCAA Division III Tournament for the first time in school history in 2000.