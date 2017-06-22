Bloomington Gold Corvette show returns to Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The 2017 Bloomington Gold Corvette show will take place this weekend, June 22-24, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Bloomington Gold Corvettes is the longest-running all-Corvette show in the country and is attended by more than 30,000 people each year.

The event is recognized worldwide among car owners for its prestigious judging process of Corvettes.

Bloomington Gold also offers three days of fun-filled events to the public, including fast laps, autocross, laps on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and more.

WHERE: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

WHEN: Gates will be open from 8-6 Thursday, Friday and Saturday (6/22 – 6/24).

TICKETS: Day pass: $25, 3-day pass: $60, free for children under 12.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online here.