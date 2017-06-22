× Authorities investigating downtown Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating a shooting that took place in downtown Indianapolis Thursday.

IMPD officers were called to the scene near the intersection of Meridian Hills Boulevard and North Illinois Street at approximately 2:36 p.m.

Police say the victim in the shooting was shot in the leg. The name, age, gender and condition of the person were not immediately released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.