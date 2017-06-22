× A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Friday

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the southern half of the state from Friday morning through Friday evening. Thunderstorms rain will develop overnight and heavy downpours are likely through the morning rush hour. Gusty winds will accompany the storms and small hail will be possible. Brace yourself for a good soaking as 1-2″ of rain is likely during the day. Flash flooding will develop mainly over the south central Indiana.

After the rain-producing cold front passes, Hoosiers will find relief from the heat and humidity this weekend. Highs will dip below average and dew point temperatures will be in the 50s as much drier air settles in. Expect a sunny weekend with more rain on Monday.

The heaviest rain will fall over the southern half of the state.

1-2″ of rain is likely over the next 24 hours.

Cooler air will be with us early next week.