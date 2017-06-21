Speedway fire crews respond to hazmat situation at Heritage Crystal Clean

Posted 7:58 am, June 21, 2017, by , Updated at 08:10AM, June 21, 2017

Picture from scene at Heritage Crystal Clean

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Crews with the Speedway Fire Department are at the scene of a hazmat fire at Heritage Crystal Clean.

They were dispatched to the oil refinery located at 3970 W 10th St just before 7:15 a.m.

The Wayne Township Fire Department is assisting Speedway FD.

The intersection of 10th Street and Holt Road was blocked for about an hour, but traffic is flowing normally now.

We will update this story when more information is made available.

