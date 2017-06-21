× Silver Alert declared for missing 63-year-old Carmel man

CARMEL, Ind. – Police in Carmel have issued silver alert for the disappearance of 63-year-old William “Bill” Steele.

Bill Steele was last seen Wednesday at 9:43 am in Indianapolis and is believed to be in danger.

He is 6’5”, 260 pounds with gray/balding hair and blue eyes.

Steele is believed to be driving a Gold 2009 Lexus with Indiana plate ULJ795.

Bill Steele was last seen wearing a turquoise polo shirt, khaki shorts, and dark colored boat shoes. He may be disoriented and require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Bill Steele, contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-773-1282 or 911.