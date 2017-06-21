Scott Dixon meets young fan who wrote letter of concern after Indy 500 crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A young girl got the chance to meet her favorite IndyCar racer Wednesday after writing a letter of concern.
The second grade fan, Lucy, recently wrote to the racing organization to thank them for keeping Scott Dixon safe during his Indy 500 crash this year.
The crash caused Dixon’s vehicle to hit the inside wall and flip several time before landing back on the track. Luckily, he was able to walk away with minor injuries.
“I’ve loved Scott Dixon since I was really little and when I saw the crash I got so scared and started crying,” Lucy wrote in a letter obtained by announcer Jake Query. “Thank you so much for keeping him safe!!!”
Dixon saw the letter and tweeted that he hopes to meet Lucy one day.
The racer was able to do just that. He teamed up with IndyCar to meet up with the passionate fan.