Police: Two teens and minor arrested after northeast side Verizon store robbery

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police in Indianapolis have arrested three suspects after they allegedly robbed a Verizon wireless store Tuesday on the northeast side.

On Tuesday, at around 3:00 p.m., 18-year-old Aquila Smith ,18-year-old Camryn Strayhorn and a 16-year old minor were arrested after officers responded to a 911 robbery call in the 5800 block of E. 71st St.

Upon arrival, an officer noticed a white Kia pass him in the opposite direction. An officer received a report that the vehicle matched the description of the one involved in the robbery and started a pursuit.

The suspects reportedly fled from the vehicle at the intersection of Ruth and Ravenswood Dr.

Officers established a perimeter and quickly apprehended Smith, Stayhorn and the juvenile.

Detectives reportedly learned after an interview that Smith and Stayhorn walked into the store acting as customers. The 16-year-old minor allegedly entered the store at gunpoint where all three suspects then ordered workers into the back of the store where they stole several phones.

After taking the stolen phones, police say all three suspects fled to the white Kia.

None of the customers or business workers sustained any injuries.