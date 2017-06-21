× Police: Early Wednesday morning shooting that injured teen connected to drugs

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An 18-year-old is recovering after being shot in the jaw early Wednesday morning on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 1 a.m. while two teens were parked in a car at Abington Apartments in the 4600 block of Edwardian Circle. The passenger then shot the driver in the jaw, police said.

The victim got out of the vehicle and walked to 47th Street and Georgetown Road, where medics found him. The bullet missed his vital organs, and the teen was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in serious condition. He is expected to recover.

Police said the shooting appeared to be drug-related. According to the IMPD incident report, the shooting suspect is a 17-year-old male.