MISO celebrates raising more than $1 million raised for Make-A-Wish

CARMEL, Ind.-- One central Indiana company is celebrating after raising more than a million dollars to fulfill the wishes of children fighting serious illnesses, and it all started with one little girl.

The Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) operates the regional electric grid from its facility in Carmel. It’s a big job, but it’s not the only one they take seriously.

MISO just joined the ranks of those who have raised a million dollars for the Make-A-Wish Organization and their employees did it in just 10 years.

"What we wanted was something our company could rally around, we could put the force of all of us together toward a good cause and give back to a community that's been so good to us," said MISO CEO John Bear.

Kayte Hopess was the company’s first Make-A-Wish kid. She lives with a degenerative disease that causes her bones to break easily.

Her wish was swim like any other kid. MISO granted that wish, raising the money to buy her a swim spa.

"Kids out there, sometimes they don't think they have any friends or don't have a chance to something big because they don't have money or physical abilities, but these people give us hope," Said Kayte.

MISO says it’s not about how much money they’ve raised, it’s about the lives they’ve touched.

"It's been a fantastic relationship for us. We've been able to help wonderful young ladies like Kayte, truth be told, the organization has given back much more than we've given it," said Bear.

Kayte has been inspired by MISO’s generosity and is now raising money for Make-A-Wish as well. She’s raised more than $20,000 and has no plans of stopping.