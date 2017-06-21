Lawrence to vote on use of building previously planned for animal shelter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE, Ind. -- City leaders in Lawrence are voting on a proposal Wednesday night that will determine what will happen to a building that was originally planned to be an animal shelter.

The city of Lawrence currently doesn't have an animal shelter. In 2013, multiple dogs were found dead inside the former shelter and a criminal investigation was started.

"We had animals that suffered because they were in the shelter," said Lawrence Mayor Steve Collier.

In 2015, the city voted to turn an abandoned building on North Shadeland Avenue into an animal shelter. However, city leaders agreed the building was not in good shape and would not be a good fit.

"It’s not a question of whether or not we need one or certainly could we use one. The question is how do you prioritize your financing in there," the mayor said.

Building and staffing a brand new shelter could cost more than $3 million. Mayor Collier said the city doesn't have the cash to pay for it.

"There really isn’t any financial advantage to us building a shelter, but I think there is some sense of a morality being able to take care for our own animals," said the mayor.

The city currently owns the building. Wednesday night, common council members will vote on a proposal to hand the building over to the city's economic development commission.

Council member Rick Wells previously proposed selling the building and using the cash to fund a new shelter. He said he's not convinced the city will put revenue towards a new shelter.

"I’ve really given up hope of any involvement in the city," Wells said.

Mayor Collier said the best possible solution would be to become a satellite location for The Humane Society of Indianapolis. He said they are already in talks and have a fund set-up to provide incentives like partially funding a new building.