Kincaid’s Meat Market brings over 90 years of expertise, customer service to Butler Tarkington neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Just one block from Meridian Kessler, in the Butler Tarkington neighborhood, Kincaid’s Meat Market has maintained the same high quality meats and customer service that had made it a local favorite for over 90 years.

The moment you step into the shop located at 5606 North Illinois Street, it’s not hard to see why they earn a perfect 5-out-of-5 star rating on Yelp.

Summer is officially here – as is grilling season– so there’s no better time to go inside as we visit your neighborhood.

Jonathan Dugdale’s family has provided meat for Kincaid’s Meat Market for over 80 years. As a fourth generation butcher, when he was presented with the opportunity to own the business, which was started back in 1921, he took it. Since then, Kincaid’s has continued to serve the Butler Tarkington community as it always has.

“It’s a very small, tight-knit community. A lot of our customers walk here. I would say probably half of them walk here. And a lot of them we see every single day,” says Dugdale.

Here, they offer products from local farms like Yogi Bear Farms in Whitestown, Maple Leaf Farms, and Sammy Fatcakes BBQ sauce. But, of course, the real focus here is the meat.

“The majority of what we sell is beef. Everything that we sell is USDA prime beef. We also sell Japanese kobe beef, and we sell a lot of local products. Indiana pork, Indiana lamb, chicken from Ohio, veal from Illinois.,” Dugdale says.

Yelp reviews say it’s the above and beyond customer service that makes Kincaid’s so special. According to Yelp Indy’s Brittany Smith, this attention to quality service has undoubtedly helped make them a community staple for decades.

“As soon as you walk in the door, you’re going to be greeted by someone behind the meat counter. Their expertise is unmatched in this city,” says Smith.

If you aren’t sure what to get, or you’re looking to branch out and try something new that you can’t find at other butcher shops around town, you came to the right place.

“No matter what type of meat that you want to experiment with or try something new, they always have great tips,” Smith says.

Kincaid’s also holds an annual customer appreciation cookout. This year, it’s scheduled for June 29th from 5-8 PM in their back parking lot near 56th and Illinois St.

You can check out Kincaid’s Meat Market on Yelp or on their website for more information. You can also connect by following them on Facebook.

