Hostage situation at Gateway Motel on near northwest side ends peacefully
Silver Alert declared for missing 63-year-old Carmel man

SWAT situation leads to arrest of woman who police say pulled gun on mother

Posted 9:20 pm, June 21, 2017, by , Updated at 10:14PM, June 21, 2017

File image

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities in Indianapolis were at the scene of an active SWAT situation that ended peacefully on the far east side Wednesday night.

Police say the incident in the 10500 block of Tanoan Lane near 30th St. and Mittehoeffer Rd. started as a family disturbance.

Officers at the scene believe a 38-year-old woman pulled a gun on her mother. The mother and family then fled to a neighbor’s house and called 911.

SWAT reportedly found the woman inside, passed out from being drunk. She was taken into custody. Her name has not been released at this time.

IMPD tweeted that the incident was resolved peacefully and no injuries were reported.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s