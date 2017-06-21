× Happy Summer! Heat and humidity build back in before storm chances go up Friday

Happy Summer! Sunset won’t happen until 9:17 tonight, so you’ll have a lot of sunshine and daylight to enjoy. Humidity levels will be comfortable today with warmer temperatures reaching the mid 80s this afternoon. We will stay dry through this evening.

It’ll be a good day for the pool with temperatures in the 80s. The UV index is a 7, which means burn time is around 20 minutes, so be sure to bring the SPF.

Canal Nights will be DRY at the Indiana State Museum tonight. It is a free family friendly night out on the canal from 6-8pm and it will be dry and comfortable.

The humidity will go up on Thursday, but we’ll see a few showers move in from the south Thursday afternoon with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

We’re tracking Tropical Storm Cindy which will make landfall as a tropical storm on Thursday and bring 6-9″ of rain to parts of the Gulf Coast.

Thunderstorms are likely on Friday. Few could be strong to severe. The weekend will be mostly dry with temperatures returning to the 70s from Sunday through next Tuesday.