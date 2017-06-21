Fishers woman who lost 160 pounds in a year and a half: ‘Never give up on yourself’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FISHERS, Ind.-- Robanne Robin knows exactly what it’s like to hit rock bottom.

It happened to her close to eight years ago, when she was morbidly obese.

“I was 300 pounds for a good ten years,” said Robin. “I started having some major health issues. I had blood pressure skyrocketing. My heart rate was over 200 and twice I had to be rushed to the emergency room.”

To add to those problems, she was struggling through nursing school, she didn’t have enough money for childcare and her husband was having problems of his own.

“My husband was unemployed at the time and I had three young children,” she said.

The Fishers YMCA stepped up and enrolled her children in day camp. She in turn discovered the YMCA was a perfect place for her to get in shape after bariatric surgery. She dropped thirty pounds and then decided to hit the treadmill several days a week. At first, she could only do a mile in 30 minutes, but the weight started coming off.

She wasn’t intimidated by people in better shape than her.

“I will never forget the moment that I was on the treadmill. And I’ll tell you what, fitness barbie hopped on right next to me and she’s running and running," she recalled. "And I’m walking my 30-minute mile and I said, 'you know what, it’s not about her or anybody else. It’s about me.'”

After a year, Robanne dropped 130 pounds. She dropped another 30 pounds six months after that.

She’s managed to maintain her weight for close to six years, though she admits her weight goes up and down a bit.

She has a motto she lives by.

“Never give up on yourself. And I think, 'never give up on you.' YOU in bold letters! Because at the end of the day, you’ve got to take care of yourself," she said.

Robanne leads an exercise class once a week on Georgia Street downtown. She’s also a certified hip hop instructor at the Fishers YMCA and a medical surgical registered nurse at St. Vincent Hospital.