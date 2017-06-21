Excise officers seize counterfeit items from 11 Indiana businesses

Photo Gallery
SEYMOUR, Ind. – Excise officers with the Indiana State Police seized thousands of counterfeit items from eleven businesses on Tuesday. The businesses were located in seven counties including Dearborn, Decatur, Franklin, Jennings, Ohio, Ripley, and Union Counties.
Excise officers reportedly seized a total of 2,262 counterfeit items which included hats, sunglasses, shirts, and purses. These items were found to be imitations of the name brands MLB, NFL, NCAA, Ray Ban, Under Armor, Michael Kors, Gucci, and Monster.
The following businesses were cited:
- The Moores Hill Food Mart, 13891 State Road 350, Moores Hill
- New Point Food Mart, 1810 South 850E, New Point
- Batesville Food Mart, 1340 East State Road 46, Batesville
- Batesville Shell, 1029 State Road 229, Batesville
- Indiana Trail BP, 7474 East Hwy 350, Milan
- Rising Sun BP, 632 N. High St., Rising Sun
- Brookville Food Mart, 1010 Main St., Brookville
- Dillsboro BP, 15313 US 50 Suite A, Dillsboro
- Rainbow Food Mart, 5987 South State Road 101, Liberty
- Delaware BP, 4900 North State Road 129, Osgood
- North Vernon Mini Mart, 895 S. State St., North Vernon