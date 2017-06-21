Crystal meth, thousands in stolen merchandise recovered from Columbus home; 2 people arrested

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Indiana State Police recovered methamphetamine and thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise from a Bartholomew County home this week.

State police were serving a search warrant around 3 p.m. Monday when they made the discovery at the home on Keller Avenue. They were looking for a wanted person and gathered enough information to get a search warrant for the property.

Police found nearly two ounces of crystal meth and thousands of dollars in items that had been stolen from several area residents and stores. Troopers spent more than 24 hours at the scene as they inventoried the stolen merchandise and contacted victims of the thefts.

Police arrested the homeowner, Jason D. Warren, 44, and his girlfriend, Rhonda A. Oliphant, 44, on numerous charges. Much of the stolen merchandise was from Columbus-area retailers like Walmart, Lowe’s, Menards, Rural King and Best Buy, among others. Troopers also found items that had been reported stolen by local residents. In addition, they discovered counterfeit money in the home.

Preliminary charges against Warren include dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a syringe, possession of stolen property and counterfeiting. Charges against Oliphant include dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe, possession of stolen property, and visiting a common nuisance.

Both were taken to the Bartholomew County Jail.