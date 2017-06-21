× Choking hazard prompts Britax to recall over 200,000 car seat clips

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Chest clips on over 200,000 infant car seats are being recalled because they could break off and become a choking hazard.

The recall affects several models of Britax’s “B-Safe” seats, including B-Safe 35, B-Safe 35 Elite and BOB B-Safe 35.

The company says the car seats being recalled were sold between Nov. 1, 2015 and May 31, 2017.

Britax says no choking injuries related to the buckle have been reported at this time.

A free instruction kit with a replacement chest clip and step-by-step instructions is being offered to those who contact the company.

To see all the serial numbers included in the recall, click here.

Britax also created the following video to help consumers identify and use an affected seat: