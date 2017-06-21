× Chipotle offering 50% of proceeds to Humane Society of Indianapolis on Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Do you like animals and Mexican food? Chipotle might have to be your go-to lunch spot then on Thursday.

On June 22, 14 local Chipotle restaurants are helping raise money for pets in need. All you have to do is tell the cashier that you are there to support IndyHumane, and 50% of the proceeds will go to help their sheltered animals.

This offer is available for all dine-in, carry-out, or catering orders as long as the purchases are made in-store.

Online payments through the website or app will not count.

Indianapolis locations participating:

4625 E. 96th St. Indianapolis, IN 46240

1002 Broad Ripple Ave. Indianapolis, IN 46220

5320 E. 82nd. St. Suite 100 Indianapolis, IN 46268

3340 W. 86th St. Indianapolis, IN 46268

6 E. Washington Suite 100 Indianapolis, IN 46204

8812 US 31 Suite D Indianapolis, IN 46227

8702 Keystone Crossing Indianapolis, IN 46240

1560 E. 86th St. Suite C Indianapolis, IN 46240

Non-Indianapolis locations: