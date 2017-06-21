× Anthem, MDwise to exit Indiana’s Affordable Care Act marketplace in 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind– Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield says it is pulling out of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace for 2018 and reducing the number of plans offered in Indiana counties to a single, off-exchange plan.

MDwise also elected to not participate in the heath exchange starting in 2018.

The companies join a list of major insurers who have already left the marketplace, including UnitedHealthCare, Humana and Aetna. Anthem has also left the marketplaces in Ohio and Wisconsin.

MDwise said the decision was influenced by “the growing uncertainty over the future of the federally subsidized exchange.” The company also said it lost $21 million in 2016 alone on its health insurance exchange business.

MDwise will focus on its larger Medicaid plans that cover 370,000 members in all 92 Indiana counties enrolled through two state programs, Hoosier Healthwise and the Healthy Indiana Plan. Care is delivered to MDwise’s Medicaid members through partnerships with eight leading healthcare delivery systems.

Anthem also said their decision was made due to a “volatile” market:

“A stable insurance market is dependent on products that create value for consumers through the broad spreading of risk and a known set of conditions upon which rates can be developed. We are pleased that some steps have been taken to address the long term challenges all health plans serving the individual market are facing, such as improving the eligibility requirements that allow consumers to purchase a plan outside of open enrollment and improved risk adjustment. However, the Individual market remains volatile, making planning and pricing for ACA-compliant health plans increasingly difficult due to a shrinking and deteriorating market as well as continual changes and uncertainty in federal operations, rules and guidance, including cost sharing reduction subsidies and the restoration of taxes on fully insured coverage.”

The off-exchange medical plan from Anthem will be available in Benton, Newton, White, Jasper and Warren counties.

Anthem says their decision doesn’t impact the vast majority of the 4 million Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield members. Those who have employer-provided insurance, Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicaid or those enrolled in plans purchased before March 2010.

Affordable Care Act plans purchased this year from Anthem will remain in effect until Dec. 31.

Anthem says as the marketplaces continues to evolve, they will continue to partner with the State of Indiana to advocate for solutions.