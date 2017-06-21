Another warm day before tropical rains arrive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures and humidity will remain high overnight and Thursday. Clouds are expected to increase from the south during the day Friday. There will be a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening, mainly south of Indianapolis.

WARM START TO SUMMER

Happy summer solstice! Summer officially began at 12:24am Wednesday. For the first day of summer Indianapolis reached a high temperature of 89°. This is the warmest June 21 in Indianapolis since 2012.

Only twenty-five of the previous 142 June 21st's have been warmer.

WATCHING TROPICAL STORM CINDY

Tropical Storm Cindy is located off the coast of Louisiana and Texas as of Wednesday evening.

Tornado Watches are in place along the gulf coast from Louisiana to the Florida panhandle.

Medium-range computer models continue to work on the solution of Cindy's path once ashore.

The latest forecast track from the National Hurricane Center brings the storm ashore as a Tropical Storm, quickly weakening it to a Tropical Depression in southern Arkansas before turning it more easterly through Tennessee and Kentucky.

Data suggests bands of rain will make it to southern Indiana Friday morning and continue through Friday afternoon. At this time, it appears the best chance for rain will be south of I-70.

The exact location of heavy rains and how much rain will fall is yet to be determined. However, it is not out of the question for a location to receive 1" to 3".

A cold front is projected to pass through central Indiana late Friday afternoon, helping to push the rain in to Ohio and Kentucky by early evening.

The Weather Prediction Center does suggest there is a "Slight Risk" for flash flooding in southern Indiana, along and south of a line from Greensburg to Bedford.

Heavier rains are expected to fall Friday in Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky and West Virginia.