× 9-month-old child thrown from pickup truck during rollover crash in Wayne County

CENTERVILLE, Ind. – A 9-month-old child was ejected from a pickup truck during a rollover crash in Wayne County Tuesday night.

State troopers responded to the crash on I-70 near the Centerville Road exit around 9 p.m., where they found a Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck facing westbound on top of the barrier cable on the south side of the median closest to the eastbound lanes.

Indiana State Police said the driver, Sherissa Mattingly, 32, Hagerstown, was heading westbound when she lost control. The truck rolled into the deep median at the 146 mile marker just east of the Centerville Road exit. The truck eventually came to rest on its wheels on the barrier cables.

Police said a 9-month-old boy who was not properly restrained was ejected from the vehicle and landed in the eastbound lanes. Mattingly got out of the truck and retrieved the baby, who was airlifted to Dayton Children’s Hospital after suffering serious injuries.

Mattingly was taken to Reid Health in Richmond with non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the crash, eastbound I-70 was blocked for more than two hours.