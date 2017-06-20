Video captures suspect pulling pregnant woman to the ground after grabbing purse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- Surveillance video captured a pregnant woman being attacked by a man on the city's west side.

The incident occurred Monday around 6 p.m. in the 3300 block of North High School Road. The victim told police she was walking south along the sidewalk of the strip mall with a child.

The suspect, described by the victim as a black man about 18 years old, grabbed her purse and pulled her to the ground. He took her money and got into a small black car with a paper plate and drove behind the CVS to go south on High School Road.

The victim said another suspect was driving the car, but she was unable to provide a description.

Bystanders came outside and called police.

Officers could visibly tell the victim was pregnant and she had scuff marks on her knees. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The child was not injured.