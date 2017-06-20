× Suspect sought after bank robbery in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind.– Kokomo police are searching for a suspect after an armed bank robbery Tuesday.

Officers were called to the 1st Farmers Bank located at 410 Flint Way around 9:20 a.m.

Bank employees said a man, approximately 5’5″-5’7″ tall entered the bank, walked up to the teller and demanded cash. The suspect indicated he had a gun and made threats, according to the witnesses.

He was described as wearing blue jeans, a gray t-shirt with Chicago Cubs on the front and a dark-colored baseball hat.

The man fled the scene with an undetermined amount of money. No injuries were reported.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photo or has any additional information on this incident is asked to call the Kokomo police hotline at 765-456-7017 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.