Report: Pacers discuss Paul George trade with Lakers before NBA draft

Posted 3:49 pm, June 20, 2017, by , Updated at 03:53PM, June 20, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - APRIL 06: Paul George #13 of the Indiana Pacers shoots the ball during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 6, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Paul George has told the Pacers he wants to leave Indiana next summer to join the Lakers, but he could head to L.A. much sooner.

The Pacers and Lakers are engaged in trade discussions for George, according to ESPN.

The report comes after previous trade discussions came to light on Monday.

In any potential trade of George, the Pacers will understandably want a substantial return in the form of young, talented prospects or draft picks or both. The Lakers, where George wants to wind up anyway, may not want to give much up now if they believe George will be theirs after one year anyway. However, they may bend to the Pacers’ desires if other offers for George come in from championship contending teams, which could potentially persuade George to stay there long term.

