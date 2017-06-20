× Police investigate series of overnight armed robberies around Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating several overnight robberies around the city.

The first one was reported around midnight at White Castle along West Thompson Road, according to IMPD incident reports. A man said he was on a break in his car when another vehicle pulled up alongside him. Four men got into his car and demanded money. They then left with some cash and a cell phone.

About a half-hour later, IMPD responded to a reported robbery in the 10000 block of East 38th Street. Officers then responded to a 911 call just before 1 a.m. on East 17th Street. The victim said he was walking home when a man robbed him at gunpoint.

Around 2 a.m., a man said two men robbed him as he was getting out of his vehicle in the 4600 block of Round Lake Road. The victim suffered minor injuries; his stolen items were recovered, according to the police report.

IMPD was working to find out if there was any possible connection between the robberies, which followed a Monday morning crime spree targeting convenience stores and gas stations.