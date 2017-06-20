× Police: Fishers gas station clerk arrested for intimidation after pulling gun on theft suspect

FISHERS, Ind. – Fishers police arrested a gas station clerk for intimidation after they say he held a shoplifting suspect at gunpoint.

Police received a call about a theft at the BP gas station near the intersection of East 131st Street and SR 37 around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police tell FOX59 that a man suspected of shoplifting walked out of the BP, and the clerk decided to follow him outside of the store. That’s when police say the clerk pulled a gun on the suspected shoplifter.

Police arrested the shoplifting suspect for theft, and they also arrested the clerk for intimidation.