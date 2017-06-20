× Man seriously injured after truck strikes utility pole in southern Indiana

UNIONTOWN, Ind. – A Crothersville man had to be airlifted to a hospital following a crash in Uniontown Tuesday afternoon.

Indiana State Police responded to the single vehicle crash on County Road 1300 East around 2:15 p.m.

An initial investigation showed that 67-year-old Tommy Keith was traveling northbound in a 1996 Toyota truck when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the road and struck a utility pole. It then overturned.

As a result of the crash, police say Keith was trapped in the vehicle and had to be freed by the Seymour Fire Department.

Keith was treated at the scene before being flown to the University of Louisville Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.