Kokomo police arrest man on reckless homicide, battery charges after fatal May stabbing

KOKOMO, Ind. – Weeks after a fatal stabbing in Kokomo, police arrested a suspect in the case.

Police had been looking for Alan Tinker, 37, in connection with a May 11 incident that killed 31-year-old Jeremy Scott Peterson.

According to Kokomo police, Tinker and Peterson were engaged in a confrontation outside Dollar Tree, 3710 Reed Rd. Officers responded to the business around 9:15 p.m., where they found Peterson had been stabbed in the stomach. He sought refuge inside the store and collapsed.

Peterson was airlifted to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, where he died from his wounds the next day.

An arrest warrant for aggravated battery and reckless homicide was issued out of Howard County Superior Court II on Friday, June 16.

Police took Tinker into custody without incident Monday at a residence on Kokomo’s east side.