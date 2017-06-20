Father kills his two children, hangs himself in Santa Rosa double murder-suicide

Posted 8:29 am, June 20, 2017, by , Updated at 08:31AM, June 20, 2017

SANTA ROSA, CA – Two young children in Santa Rosa, California were killed over the weekend, apparently by their own father, before he took his own life, KRON reports.

Deputies with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department responded to the home of Alvaro Camara, 40, on Monday morning for a welfare check. Camara’s two children, a 6-year-old daughter and 18-month-old son, spent Father’s Day with him. He was supposed to drop the kids off at their mother’s house Sunday night, but that never happened.

Camara was married, but he had been separated from his wife for 6 months.

Deputies found Camara and his children dead inside the home. Camara hung himself in a bedroom; the bodies of his daughter and son were nearby. Police believe Camara killed them before taking his own life.

Officers aren’t saying how the children died at this time.

Neighbors tell KRON that Camara had only lived there for a few months, but the arguments between him and his wife were intense on several occasions.

Deputies say Camara and the children’s mother were involved in a custody dispute before the double murder-suicide.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s