BREAKING: Search underway in Pike Township for missing teen with autism

INDIANAPOLIS — A massive search is underway for a teen with autism in northwest Indianapolis, who went missing a few hours ago. That search is on W. 56th St. in Pike Township.

Michael Pham is 16 years old, with black buzzed hair. He’s 5-foot-4, about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve blue shirt and dirty blue jeans.

A thermal imaging drone is being used to help with search. It’s unclear how the boy got out, or where he might be heading.

“He has occasionally left before,” according to Craig Voight, special operations chief, Pike Township Fire Department. “He has a few places he’s gone before. We’re checking those areas now. Still working on a grid pattern. Looking into areas he has gone before or may go that he’s familiar with. He was at home with family. He left home tonight after an argument. They were trying to get him in the bath and he wasn’t liking it too much. That was the last time they saw him.”

Authorities say the area search is made trickier by the fact that the teen was not wearing a tracking device. They’re hoping that the thermal imaging drone can help pinpoint his location.

Michael was last seen at around 11 p.m. Monday.