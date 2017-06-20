× Allegiant to offer nonstop flights from Indy to Phoenix starting at $49

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – If a getaway to the Southwest sounds good to you, low-cost air carrier Allegiant will soon offer a nonstop flight from Indianapolis to Phoenix.

The airline said one-way fares for the new route will start at just $49. Service between Indianapolis International Airport (IND) and Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (AZA) begins on Nov. 17, 2017. The route will include two flights a week.

With the addition of the Phoenix route, Allegiant will serve 12 destinations with nonstop service from Indianapolis. The airline already offers low-cost fares from Indianapolis to several cities, including Austin, Texas; Destin, Fla.; Las Vegas, Nev.; Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and New Orleans, La.

The Indianapolis-to-Phoenix flight is one of 28 new routes Allegiant announced this week nationwide.

You can book your trip and find flight information at Allegiant’s website.