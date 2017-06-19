Take flight in restored WWII B-17 bomber in Indianapolis next month

Photo of Madras Maiden provided by the Liberty Foundation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Starting next month in Indianapolis, you can take flight in a WWII-era B-17 bomber.

The “Madras Maiden,” a restored WWII B-17 “flying fortress” bomber, is heading to the Circle City next week, and it will be open to the public for flights and tours on July 1 and 2.

Aircraft similar to the “Madras Maiden” flew from bases far from home 72 years ago in an attempt to bring freedom to oppressed people.

The tours are organized by the Liberty Foundation. The group’s mission is to educate Americans about the courageous veterans who served our nation and to remember the brave crew members who never made it home.

The Liberty Foundation refers to the “Madras Maiden” as a living museum. “Our heritage, not in mothballs or the pages of a dusty book, but real life, three dimensions, here and now,” the Liberty Foundation said in a statement.

Tours and flights will take place at the Indianapolis Metropolitan Airport located at 9913 Willowview Road, Fishers, IN 46038.

Learn how to get tickets and more here.

